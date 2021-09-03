UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Airlines To Announce Resumption Of Flights To Kabul Within 2-3 Days - Source

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Pakistan International Airlines will announce the resumption of flights to Kabul within 2-3 days, a source in the company told Sputnik.

According to the source, "the resumption of flights to the international airport of Kabul is due to its readiness."

"The announcement of the resumption of flights is expected within a maximum of two or three days," the source said.

