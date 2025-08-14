Pakistan Airports Authority Celebrates Independence Day with Flag Hoisting Ceremonies Nationwide

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) marked the nation’s Independence Day with flag hoisting ceremonies at airports across the country, with the main ceremony held at the PAA Headquarters in Karachi.
At the headquarters, a large number of PAA officers and staff were present, along with children dressed in national colors waving flags, as patriotic songs played in the background.
Director General PAA, Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed, SI(M), hoisted the national flag and saluted as the national anthem resonated across the premises. Addressing the gathering, the DG PAA congratulated everyone on Independence Day and paid rich tribute to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
He reminded participants that Pakistan was achieved after great sacrifices.
The DG PAA lauded the dedication of the PAA team for their hard work during the successful “Operation Bunyan Marsoos” in response to threats emanating from the east. He reaffirmed that, by fulfilling its vision, mission, and core values, PAA is committed to playing its role in the nation’s development.
Following the ceremony, the DG PAA mingled with employees and raised patriotic slogans, reflecting the collective resolve of the nation to work harder and remain ready for any sacrifice.
