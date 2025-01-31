Open Menu

Pakistan Airports Authority DG Visits MIAP

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 09:12 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) Director General Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed visited Multan International Airport (MIAP) and reviewed the ongoing expansion project, here on Friday.

The airport manager, sectional heads, and Joint Director Services (Planning & Development) briefed the DG PAA on the current facilities and future development plans.

The DG PAA appreciated the airport team's efforts in enhancing development work and commercial activities for the convenience of passengers.

The DG emphasized the importance of ensuring passenger comfort and flight safety.

The annual passenger traffic at Multan Airport has exceeded 1.

4 million, surpassing its current capacity. In this context, the DG PAA emphasized the significance of expanding and upgrading the airport. Future development plans include increasing the number of aircraft parking bays from 4 to 6, including designated space for two wide-body aircraft besides renovation and expansion of the passenger terminal to accommodate the growing number of international travellers.

MIAP is the fourth-largest airport in Pakistan, serving the travel needs of Southern Punjab, Central Punjab, and parts of Sindh.

The Pakistan Airports Authority is committed to airport development according to modern requirements to provide passengers with better facilities.

