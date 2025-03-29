Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA)’s High-Rise Headquarters Approved For Islamabad
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) is set to build a Ground + 25 storey state-of-the-art energy-efficient headquarters in Blue Area, Islamabad, enhancing the city’s modern skyline.
In a Design Vetting Committee (DVC) meeting held today at the CDA Secretariat, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) approved the architectural design presented by M/s NESPAK. The meeting, chaired by Member Planning & Design CDA, Dr.
Muhammad Khalid Hafiz, was attended by senior PAA officials, including the Director Planning & Development, Additional Director ADP (M&E), and Deputy Director Architecture.
Covering 1,240,990 sqft, the high-rise will feature 06 basements for parking and a central atrium extending from the ground floor to the rooftop. Its curved architectural design, double-glazed curtain wall, and green courtyards reflect sustainability and innovation, setting a new benchmark for corporate.
