Open Menu

Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA)’s High-Rise Headquarters Approved For Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA)’s High-Rise Headquarters approved for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) is set to build a Ground + 25 storey state-of-the-art energy-efficient headquarters in Blue Area, Islamabad, enhancing the city’s modern skyline.

In a Design Vetting Committee (DVC) meeting held today at the CDA Secretariat, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) approved the architectural design presented by M/s NESPAK. The meeting, chaired by Member Planning & Design CDA, Dr.

Muhammad Khalid Hafiz, was attended by senior PAA officials, including the Director Planning & Development, Additional Director ADP (M&E), and Deputy Director Architecture.

Covering 1,240,990 sqft, the high-rise will feature 06 basements for parking and a central atrium extending from the ground floor to the rooftop. Its curved architectural design, double-glazed curtain wall, and green courtyards reflect sustainability and innovation, setting a new benchmark for corporate.

Recent Stories

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al ..

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayer ..

Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers

31 minutes ago
 UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sigh ..

UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting

46 minutes ago
 UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in ..

UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to c ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr

1 hour ago
 Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 coun ..

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries

2 hours ago
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public su ..

Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain

2 hours ago
 European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI ..

European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..

2 hours ago
 US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at ..

US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA

2 hours ago
 Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals child ..

Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment

2 hours ago
 Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near ..

Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan