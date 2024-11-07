Open Menu

Pakistan Airports Authority Successfully Conducts Full-scale Emergency Exercise At Multan International Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 07:12 PM

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) carried out a full-scale emergency exercise at Multan International Airport (MIAP) on Thursday to bolster airport safety and emergency preparedness

The exercise was conducted in accordance with the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to improve coordination, communication, and resource-sharing among various response agencies.

The exercise was conducted in accordance with the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to improve coordination, communication, and resource-sharing among various response agencies.

The exercise began with a fuel firefighting demonstration led by PAA’s specialized fire tenders, followed by a large-scale rescue operation supported by EDHI, Rescue 1122, and PAA's internal teams.

To ensure immediate medical response for simulated casualties, a Triage Area was established by the PAA medical team, with additional support from healthcare professionals from Nishtar Hospital, Railway Hospital, and Civil Hospital.

Participating in the drill were the Airport Security Force (ASF), Military Authorities, airline operators such as Air Blue and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), and ground service providers including TGS Handler RAS, SAPS, and GERRYS DNATA MIAP.

The exercise concluded with a debrief session, during which observers praised the high level of effectiveness, cooperation, and inter-agency collaboration. The PAA highlighted the drill as part of its ongoing commitment to ensuring passenger safety and operational readiness across Pakistan’s airports.

