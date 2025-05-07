Pakistan Airports Fully Operational Amid Regional Tensions
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) All airports across Pakistan remain fully functional, and the country’s airspace is open and secure for civil aviation, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Wednesday.
The PAA emphasized that both domestic and international commercial flights continue to operate without disruption, thanks to the safe and efficient management of Pakistan’s airspace.
In response to growing regional tensions, Pakistan has formally raised its concerns with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), highlighting the serious risks to civil aviation safety posed by what it described as “reckless and provocative actions” by India.
The authority reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining secure and uninterrupted aviation services despite external challenges.
