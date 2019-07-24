UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Airports To Be Cleared Soon For USA Airlines: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 44 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:13 PM

Pakistan Airports to be cleared soon for USA airlines: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

The United States (US) team came to Pakistan for security clearance and soon the country's airports will be cleared for flights of United State of America (USA) airlines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The United States (US) team came to Pakistan for security clearance and soon the country's airports will be cleared for flights of United State of America (USA) airlines.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday in a press briefing at Parliament House.

Talking about the prime minister's visit to US, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the Kashmir issue in a befitting manner which had been appreciated by the Kashmiris across the globe. T The minister said the prime minister would be received at New Islamabad International Airport tonight.

The Minister termed it a visit of statesman and said for the first time in the history, US President deemed us great nation.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said accountability process had been started and no one was above the law.

About No confidence move against Chairman Senate, Ghulam Sarwar Khan appealed the opposition parties to withdraw it in the best interest of the country.

The minister said PTI would celebrate 25th July as "Youm-e-Tashakur" tomorrow.

