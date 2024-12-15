Open Menu

Pakistan, AJK Health Specialists Make History With National Blood Transfusion Guidelines

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Pakistan, AJK health specialists make history with national blood transfusion guidelines

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) In a groundbreaking achievement, Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) have launched the National Blood Transfusion Guidelines, a landmark initiative aimed at standardizing and improving transfusion practices across the country.

The guidelines were unveiled on Sunday at a prestigious ceremony in Malaysian Langkavi city, attended by key contributors and international experts in transfusion medicine.

The National Guidelines on the Appropriate Clinical Use of Red Cell Concentrates in Pakistan were developed through a collaborative effort by leading experts from across Pakistan, including notable contributions from Prof.

Zahida Qasim and Dr. Akhlaaq Wazeer of DHQ Teaching Hospital, Mirpur, AJK.

Dr. Farooq Ahmed Noor, Director General Health, AJK, commended the initiative, praising the contributions of AJK's health department hematology elite. Dr. Usman Waheed, the lead author, emphasized the importance of evidence-based guidelines in optimizing patient care and reducing transfusion-related risks.

