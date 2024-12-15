- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan, AJK health specialists make history with national blood transfusion guidelines
Pakistan, AJK Health Specialists Make History With National Blood Transfusion Guidelines
Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2024 | 10:00 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) In a groundbreaking achievement, Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) have launched the National Blood Transfusion Guidelines, a landmark initiative aimed at standardizing and improving transfusion practices across the country.
The guidelines were unveiled on Sunday at a prestigious ceremony in Malaysian Langkavi city, attended by key contributors and international experts in transfusion medicine.
The National Guidelines on the Appropriate Clinical Use of Red Cell Concentrates in Pakistan were developed through a collaborative effort by leading experts from across Pakistan, including notable contributions from Prof.
Zahida Qasim and Dr. Akhlaaq Wazeer of DHQ Teaching Hospital, Mirpur, AJK.
Dr. Farooq Ahmed Noor, Director General Health, AJK, commended the initiative, praising the contributions of AJK's health department hematology elite. Dr. Usman Waheed, the lead author, emphasized the importance of evidence-based guidelines in optimizing patient care and reducing transfusion-related risks.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NPC, RIUJ jointly conducts training session to combat misinformation on Dec 2017 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, AJK health specialists make history with national blood transfusion guidelines20 seconds ago
-
9 Christmas Bazaars to open from Dec 21 in Faisalabad23 seconds ago
-
Cold and dry weather forecast for most parts of country26 seconds ago
-
City's average AQI recorded at 19429 seconds ago
-
DPO Kohat conducts surprise visit to police stations32 seconds ago
-
Seminar on immigration laws held for individuals willing to move abroad52 seconds ago
-
HCSTSI delegation attends Job Fair ,Education Expo 202410 minutes ago
-
GCUF approves scholarships for Palestinian students10 minutes ago
-
Dr Khalid Maqbool visits "Karachi Int'l Book Fair" at Expo Centre10 minutes ago
-
Blind murder mystery solved11 minutes ago
-
500-kg unhygienic sugar, 210-kg quinoa seeds seized11 minutes ago