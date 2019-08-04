Pakistan, AJK political leadership on one page over Kashmir: Farooq

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) : Aug 04 (APP):AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Sunday said was complete unanimity and consensus among the political leadership in Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) on the Kashmir cause.

The people and the governments of Pakistan, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan were on the same page and they would not leave the people of Kashmir alone in their just struggle for their right to self-determination.

He was talking to international media correspondents in Islamabad to apprise them of the latest situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IJ&K), according to a press release issued by the AJK government.

The AJK prime minister said India was conspiring to create Hindu-Muslim rift in the occupied valley. Repeal of Article 35-A from the Indian constitution would be disastrous for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Condemning the use of cluster bombs by the Indian troops on civilian population at the Line of Control (LoC), he said it was the sheer violation of international laws and the world community and human rights bodies must take serious note of it.

He said all the political leadership of AJK was being consulted to adopt a unanimous strategy over the deteriorating situation in the held valley. A special meeting of the AJK cabinet had been summoned on August 6 followed by the special of the AJK Legislative Assembly on August 7 and an all parties conference on August 9, he added.

Sardar Farooq Haider said India was trying to suppress the indigenous Kashmir liberation movement through the use of brute force but it would not succeed in its nefarious designs.

The Indian forces deployed along the LoC were deliberately targeting the civilian population, particularly women, children and elderly people, he added.

He urged the Pakistani government to launch an effective campaign to inform the world about the use of cluster bombs and sniper guns by the Indian forces on LoC.

Earlier, the AJK prime minister attended the emergency meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Raja Farooq Haider also met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at Foreign Office in Islamabad. Both the leaders thoroughly discussed the latest situation arising out of the occupied Kashmir and Indian forces aggression at Line of Control.

The AJK prime minister said India was involved in the massacre of Kashmiris in the held valley as well as targeting civilian population residing in adjacent areas of LoC.

He expressed grave concern over the heavy deployment of Indian military and paramilitary troops and feared more bloodshed in the held valley.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said India neither considered third party arbitration on the Kashmir issue nor was ready for bilateral talks.

He showed serious concern about sending more than 28,000 troops to the occupied Kashmir and expelling the foreign tourists from the area.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said long standing dispute of Kashmir was the main obstacle to lasting peace in South Asia.