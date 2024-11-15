Pakistan, Algeria to boost ties in IT, Telecom sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Friday said that Algeria can benefit from Pakistan's experiences in the field of technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Friday said that Algeria can benefit from Pakistan's experiences in the field of technology.

During a meeting with the Algerian Ambassador to Pakistan, Brahim Romani, Shaza Fatima said that Pakistan greatly values its relations with Algeria, as the ties in the IT and telecom sector between the two countries are vital.

Matters of mutual interest, such as IT and telecommunications, start-ups, and cybersecurity, were discussed in the meeting. The two sides agreed to enhance ties in the IT and telecommunication sectors.

Shaza Fatima said the exchange of students, start-ups and entrepreneurs will be beneficial for both countries, adding that Pakistan can organise IT training programs for the youth of Algeria.

Emphasising the need to form a joint working group regarding IT and Telecom, she said Pakistan wanted the hold of joint seminar of both countries' tech companies and start-ups.

Algerian Ambassador said Algeria wanted to increase ties with Pakistan in the field of IT and Telecom. He also lauded Pakistan's progress in the field of IT and telecommunications. The meeting was also attended by Member International Coordination, MoITT Imad Memon.