Pakistan, Algeria to explore new avenues for partnership in trade, education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday extended heartfelt felicitations to the Council of the Nation and the people of Algeria on the auspicious occasion of their Independence Day.

In his message, he acknowledged the valiant struggle and sacrifices rendered by the people of Algeria to attain freedom and sovereignty.

He admired the bond of friendship between Pakistan and Algeria, which is based on mutual respect and shared aspirations for peace and progress.

He said that both countries enjoy cordial relations at the international level and have supported each other in various international forums.

Expressing optimism for the future, he said that Pakistan and Algeria would continue to work together to diversify cooperation and explore new avenues for partnership in trade, education, technology, and cultural exchanges.