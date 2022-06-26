Pakistan all set to become only country with a majority CPR trained population : Salman Sufi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Head of Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi on Saturday said that Pakistan is all set to become the only country in world, whose maximum citizens will soon be able to save precious human lives.

"The prime minister has instructed us to conduct nationwide training about CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). After the end of this programme, Pakistan will be the only country in the world, whose maximum citizens will be able to do live saving," he told a private tv channel.

"CPR is a life saving technique, which helps in emergency situations," he said.

Sharing the details, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would soon launch the programme at the Federal level. "We've already done our coordination with all the provinces and it will simultaneously be launched across the country." According to Sufi, the programme, 'Prime Minister's Life Saver Club', will become operational in all government hospitals, motorway resting areas, police centres, schools and colleges. "We've also held a detailed meeting with our all chambers of commerce and they've whole-heartedly endorsed this programme.

"We are also going to add it in school curriculum. Every kid, who will get this training, will be awarded ten extra marks (in exams)." He said under the programme, training camps would be held for employees of various industries. Similarly, he said camps would also be arranged for employees of Prime Minister Secretariat and provincial government secretariats.

"Every department will be bound to provide this training to its each and every employee so that when this programme is completed Pakistan will become the only country, whose more than half of population will know life saving techniques.

"Our projection for the programme is around one-and-half-year to two years.

(Initially), we will be preparing master trainers.

"The master trainers, who will be volunteers, will get themselves registered on our website. The government will provide training to them. Each of the trainers, will train ten individuals from his respective area. Then, each of these ten individuals will train ten further people and the process will continue so much so that the whole population is trained." He said that those imparting training under the programme would be rewarded and their contributions acknowledged.

Salman Sufi also spoke about the new SROs of baggage policy stating that it would soon be introduced at the country's airports.

"We are going to make it (policy) enough liberal. The personal goods of a passenger, including clothes, shoes, watch (and other such items) will be totally duty free," he said.

However, he said there would be no immediate change in the policy with regard to bringing mobile phones. "The major change is in the overall procedures of custom as now you are being given clear-cut limits as for example if you are bringing an item worth one thousand to twelve hundred Dollars you'll not be stopped for questions and answers, and will be allowed to go.

"Now there will be no queues at the airport after landing as the entire scanning will be done at the backend. Once you've your baggage you'll be free to go." He said that only those passengers would be stopped, whose identification would have been done in advance through computerized system.

"This has been approved (from our side) and currently it is with the Finance Minister and after his approval it will be uploaded on our website for fourteen days to take public opinion. After completion of that period it will be in practice."