Pakistan All Set To Boost Its Exports By Enhancing Quality Of Products: President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2022 | 12:11 AM

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan, being a member of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), is all set to boost its exports by improving the research and technology, and enhancing the quality of its products by conforming with international standards and regulatory requirements

"I extend my felicitation as well to the Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) for joining the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) to celebrate the World Accreditation Day on the theme ''Sustainability in Economic Growth and the Environment'' to create awareness for laboratories, Halal certification bodies, and other certification organizations to register with the PNAC," he said in a message on the occasion of World Accreditation Day being observed on June 9.

The president said he believed the registration would help them in improving the quality of their products and services, and their acceptance in the international markets.

He advised all the stakeholders to use fast depleting natural resources by adopting internationally accepted eco-friendly norms and sustainable production practices by conforming with the proven health, safety standards to achieve sustainability in economic growth while preserving national resources and protection environment.

"I urge all the relevant Pakistani entities to ensure their registration with the PNAC, and market their accredited products in national, regional and international markets with full confidence to gain competitive advantage over their competitors," the President Secretariat Press Wing quoted the president as saying.

