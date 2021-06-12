Pakistan allocates historic budget to fight against climate change

Prime Minister Imran Khan has tweeted that Pakistan is doing more than its’ share to fight climate change and thinking about its future generations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Paistan Point News- June 12th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has Pakistan has been making efforts more than its share to fight against climate change and thinking about its future generations.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister shared the figures of amount his government had allocated for fight against climate change.

He tweeted: “Pakistan doing more than it’s share to fight climate change and thinking about its future generations,”.

The government in its budget for fiscal year-2021-22 has allocated Rs 14500 million to fight against climate change.

Such big amount has been allocated for fight against climate change for the first time in the country’s history. Climate has significantly affected Pakistan for last coupel of years. The drought in southern areas of Punjab province and many parts in Sindh, unusual srong winds in Punjab areas, rising temperatures besides changes in rains and glaciours melting down fast are strong signs of negative impact of climate change in Pakistan. Unfortunatley, no planning was done by the successive governments to fight against climate change for the safety and protection of future generations of this land.