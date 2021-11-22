Pakistan allows India access for wheat transfer to Afghanistan as a peace gesture

Pakistan on Monday allowed India access for wheat transfer to Afghanistan through its territory as a peace gesture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Monday allowed India access for wheat transfer to Afghanistan through its territory as a peace gesture.

Prime Minister Imran Khan made the announcement during his visit to the newly established Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC) here where he chaired the first Apex Committee meeting of AICC.

He announced Pakistan's decision to allow the 50,000 MT of wheat India had offered to provide Afghanistan as humanitarian assistance to go through Pakistan as soon as modalities are finalized with the Indian side.