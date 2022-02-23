Pakistan allows India to transport wheat for Afghanistan via Attari-Wagah border

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday agreed on an exceptional basis to allow the overland transportation of humanitarian assistance of 50,000 metric tons wheat and lifesaving medicines from India for Afghanistan via Attari-Wagah border up till Torkham.

The first batch of 41 Afghan trucks, which entered into Pakistan through Torkham, is returning to Afghanistan today after loading the Indian wheat consignment at Attari-Wagah, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said that Pakistan had been closely coordinating with all sides to facilitate smooth transit of the humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.