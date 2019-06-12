UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Allows Indian PM Modi's Plane To Fly Over Its Airspace

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 02:14 PM

Pakistan has allowed a plane which will be carrying Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fly over its airspace, sources informed on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th June, 2019) Pakistan has allowed a plane which will be carrying Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fly over its airspace, sources informed on Wednesday.The plane will be taking Indian Prime Minister Modi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan.

The summit will be held from June 13-14 and Prime Minister Imran Khan will also attend the regional meeting.In May, Pakistan accepted India's request to let Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj's flight go over its airspace to attend the Foreign Ministers' meeting in Bishkek. Pakistan had closed its airspace in February, following escalating ties with India.

