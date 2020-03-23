Pakistan allows one flight operation to Islamabad

In order to facilitate the stranded passengers at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports, the government of Pakistan has decided to allow operation of one flight by Fly Dubai airline to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :In order to facilitate the stranded passengers at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports, the government of Pakistan has decided to allow operation of one flight by Fly Dubai airline to Islamabad.

It would be a special flight to Islamabad with about 150 passengers on board and the passengers were in transit at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports, said a press release issued by the Aviation Division.

The flight was expected to arrive at the Islamabad International Airport on March 24 (Tuesday) at 0010 hours and the passengers would be subject to strict health screening as advised by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.