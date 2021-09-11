UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Allows Transportation Of Two Afghan Women Bodies: Sheikh Rashid

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 03:13 PM

Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said bodies of two Afghan women have been allowed to be brought to Pakistan from India through the Wagah border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said bodies of two Afghan women have been allowed to be brought to Pakistan from India through the Wagah border.

In a statement, he said five family members including two deceased would reach Pakistan shortly through the Wagah border today.

Sheikh Rashid said the bodies would be transported to Afghanistan from Wagah via the Torkham border today.

He said the bodies of Afghan citizens have been allowed to be buried in Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds.

He added that along with the bodies, five relatives have also been allowed to come to Pakistan via Wagah.

He said Pakistan would continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens and other foreigners during the current situation in Afghanistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

