UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Already Facing Multiple Crises Due To Floods: Sherry

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Pakistan already facing multiple crises due to floods: Sherry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :In a series of tweets, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said that Pakistan was already facing severe food and access problems due to devastating rains as torrential floods which had damaged the infrastructure including agriculture and transport systems.

In a flurry of tweets on her official handle at the social networking site, the federal minister said that due to food crisis and damaged transportation system more problems could emerge in the future.

Senator Sherry Rehman said some 4.6 million acres of ripened crops were devastated, crops and commodities of worth Rs 481 billion had been destroyed, and more than 13,000 kilometers of roads and 410 bridges were washed away by massive floods.

"The World Trade Organization (WTO) has warned the world about a global recession," Senator Sherry Rehman said adding the climate change and ongoing global conflict was causing recession whereas the effects of climate change had gripped the entire world.

"Recession will have a negative impact on the Global South as all countries are moving towards a new crisis due to the impacts of environmental degradation," she said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sherry Rehman Agriculture SITE All Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of You ..

Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of Young Diplomats from OIC Countrie ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

Vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

2 hours ago
 World cannot save the planet unless US, China work ..

World cannot save the planet unless US, China work together: Bilawal Bhutto

3 hours ago
 World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.