Open Menu

Pakistan Always Been Of Great Importance To Iran; Foreign Minister Of The Islamic Republic Of Iran Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Pakistan always been of great importance to Iran; Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday said Pakistan, as a neighbouring and a Muslim country has always been of great importance to his country, stating many historical, religious and cultural commonalities have made the connection between the two countries stronger

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday said Pakistan, as a neighbouring and a Muslim country has always been of great importance to his country, stating many historical, religious and cultural commonalities have made the connection between the two countries stronger.

Addressing a conference titled Economic and Investment Opportunities between Iran and Pakistan at a local hotel, he said in recent years various measures have been taken from both sides to expand the bilateral relations, particularly in the economic sector, said the Foreign Minister of Iran.

He said Iran and Pakistan had entered into different agreements such as Belt and Road initiative, as both have strategic geographic positions and are located on the path of international transportation corridors.

Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said geographical locations of two ports, Chabahar in Iran and Gwadar in Pakistan have capacities that could be exploited in order to increase bilateral and regional economic cooperation between the two countries.

He said Pakistan can cover Iran's cultural market and Iran can help Pakistan meet its energy demand, for this purpose Iran Pakistan's gas pipeline has been extended by the government of Iran.

He concluded that Iran's electricity export to Pakistan is also on the rise. The total bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan has been going up in recent years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Iran Hotel Road Gwadar Chabahar Gas Market Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Brazilian Police Arrest Person Who Threatened Braz ..

Brazilian Police Arrest Person Who Threatened Brazilian President - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Minister hands over ownership rights of houses to ..

Minister hands over ownership rights of houses to flood victims in Shaheed Benaz ..

6 minutes ago
 Rescuers help children cross floodwaters to reach ..

Rescuers help children cross floodwaters to reach home

6 minutes ago
 BHC delegation visits Hattar Economic Zone

BHC delegation visits Hattar Economic Zone

4 minutes ago
 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Held ..

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Held Meeting With Trump Presidentia ..

4 minutes ago
 Harden criminal arrested after shootout with polic ..

Harden criminal arrested after shootout with police

4 minutes ago
Literary session held at PAL

Literary session held at PAL

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs peace, unity to achieve progress, p ..

Pakistan needs peace, unity to achieve progress, prosperity: Prime Minister Sheh ..

4 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Chinese counterpart review bil ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Chinese counterpart review bilateral relations, strategic pa ..

22 minutes ago
 US Names Astronauts Crew to Join International Spa ..

US Names Astronauts Crew to Join International Space Station Operations in 2024 ..

2 minutes ago
 Man kills himself after fatally wounding woman

Man kills himself after fatally wounding woman

2 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders authorities to ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders authorities to decide application against Par ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan