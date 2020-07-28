UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Always Believes In One China Policy: Mandviwalla

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla has said that Pakistan has always believed in one China policy and Pakistan supports China in its position regarding Hong Kong and Taiwan.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing here, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The deputy chairman said that China and Pakistan have mutual support and acceptance of each other's territorial positions and China's support to the Kashmir cause was a valued commitment.

Both sides discussed the local, regional as well as global position including India's continuing atrocities in Kashmir, China's businesses being stopped in India and US among other issues.

Mandviwala called for making Parliamentary Friendship groups active and functional once travel restrictions were eased.

The ambassador appreciated the business being conducted in the Senate House proceedings with healthy debates and quality bills being carried out.

