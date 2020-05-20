Pakistan always condemns terrorism in Afghanistan: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said Pakistan had always condemned terrorism in Afghanistan as its own peace and prosperity were linked with those of the neighbouring country.

Talking to a private tv channel, he Pakistan had always played a role for establishing peace in Afganistan. However, internal unrest in Afghanistan was creating hurdles in the peace agreement, he added.

The minister said India was behind terrorist acts in Afghanistan and it did not provide any support to the Afghan people who were rendered refugees.

Replying to a question, he said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be a game changer not only for Pakistan but also for the entire region.

Qureshi said the government had not yet consulted the opposition on the 18th Constitutional Amendment. The sessions of both National Assembly and Senate were called on the requisition of the opposition but Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif remained confined to his home.

To a query, he strongly rejected the rumors regarding imposing governor rule in Sindh.

He said the pandemic of coronavirus had badly effected the national economy as like other countries.