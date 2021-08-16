Pakistan always desires for peace, stability in Afghanistan: Ali Nawaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Monday said Pakistan had always desired for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had always insisted for political settlement of Afghanistan's prevailing situation as war was not solution of the issue, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The SAPM said the prime minister had already told that Pakistan would be partner in peace but not in conflict against Afghanistan. Pakistan was treating the current Afghanistan's conditions neutrally, he added.

Commenting on Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan, he said the recent Afghanistan situation was in favor of Pakistan, adding the Pakistani leadership did not tolerate human rights violation or violence in Afghanistan.

The peace in Afghanistan was imperative for the whole region, he added.