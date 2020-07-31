(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Friday said Pakistan had always followed international practices and protocols at points of entry and exit on its borders.

Addressing a press conference here, he said Pakistan maintained proper record and documentation, and tried to legalize everything on the borders, particularly the ones where the terrorists used to take advantage of system's problems. Pakistan devised some rules and regulations as per the international protocols for the crossing of the borders, he added. The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would secure the borders and every persons entering or leaving the country would be monitored.

He said the recent tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan occurred due to some elements involved in illegal activities as closure of the border posts had harmed their interests.

Sharing details regarding the incident that took place on Pakistan's border post at Chaman where the Afghan forces opened unprovoked fire on innocent civilians gathered on Pakistan side of the international border at the Friendship Gate Chaman, he said the neighbouring country imported essntial items via Pakistan. He said an understanding had reached between the two countries that the border crossing points would be opened for one day so that Afghanistan's daily required essential items could be transported.

He said Torkham, Chaman, Ghulam Khan and Angoor Ada points were opened to facilitate the supply of essential items to Afghanistan, which, however, were closed before Eid by the Pakistan authorities.

About 2,500 to 3,000 people daily crossed the border from both the sides, he added. He said the elements involved in smuggling had forced some people to hold protest against the closure of the borders to achieve their nefarious designs. Some disturbance occurred as the people tried to cross the border post. In the meantime, the Afghan troops from across the border opened firing which created tension and damaged posts on the Pakistani side. Pakistan also responded to the aggression.

Shibli Faraz said Pakistan considered Afghanistan a brotherly country and both the countries were enjoying cordial and historical relations.

Pakistan, he said, had always supported Afghanistan by allowing transportation of items required there as it was a land-locked country. Pakistan had played a positive role in the recent peace agreement signed by Afghan parties, he added. The minister said the Government of Pakistan would further strengthen the existing relations with the people of Afghanistan and such incidents would not affect the strong ties between the two neighbouring coutries.

He asked the Afghanistan Government for extend cooperation to avert such incidents in future. "We should normalize the situation at the border as soon as possible and avoid such an incident in future as it creates tension in the area," he added.

He asked people crossing the border to follow the international protocol at entrance and exit points.\932