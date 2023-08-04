Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Pakistan always forcefully raised plight of Kashmiris at world forums: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Friday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan has always forcefully raised the plight of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at all world forums.

Replying to a question during Question Hour, he said all the political parties of the country have a united stance on the Kashmir dispute.

Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) defended issues, complaints and related matters on human rights through Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said.

He said the concerns were usually conveyed by United Nations, EU, and USA State Department. Some INGOs such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch also share their concerns against the state of Pakistan on human rights issues.

Such concerns include freedom of expression, custodial torture, extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearance, protection of minorities, women rights and child rights etc, he said.

He said accordingly, the MoHR submitted its responses through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as per the given mandate under the rules of business. Additionally, various UN treaty bodies communicate their observations/ recommendations as a result of a review of obligatory reports submitted by Pakistan on ratified human rights conventions.

The Minister for Parliament Affairs said our departments concerned are alert to counter the negative propaganda against Pakistan.

He said besides, the Universal Periodic Review Report of Pakistan which provided a holistic overview of the human rights situation, was also presented in Human Rights Council after every 4 years.

Pakistan has recently defended/ presented its fourth Universal Periodic Review report in Human Rights Council on 30 January 2023, he said.

During review of Pakistan's Human Rights record, concerns shown by various states on human rights issues were vehemently defended by a high-level delegation of Pakistan comprising the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, the Secretary Ministry of Human Rights, and representatives from the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Religious Affairs, he said.

He said additionally, the Government of Pakistan, submitted Periodic Reports on ratified human rights conventions and optional protocols through MoFA and defended before relevant treaty bodies.

Lastly, the minister said Pakistan is the GSP + beneficiary regularly submitted biannual implementation reports on 27 Conventions related to human rights, labor, environment, anti-narcotics, and good governance to European Union through the Ministry of Commerce.

