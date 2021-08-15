UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Always Gives Importance To Its National Interest: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said Pakistan had always given importance to its national interest and security issues in any prevailing situation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan always desired a peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghanistan which was crucial for the whole region.

The minister said the incumbent government was ready to initiate negotiations with Afghan leadership as it wanted an inclusive government in Afghanistan. The country intended for good cordial relations with all countries including the United States (US) and Afghanistan, he added.

He said Pakistan being a responsible state was committed its narrative not to allow anybody to use its soil against Afghanistan and it was also hosting Afghan refugees from decades.

Pakistan had rendered 70, 000 matchless sacrifices of people and lost 150 billion Dollars economically in the war against terrorism, he said and asked that world countries to acknowledge Pakistan's sacrifices and contribution in that regard.

Farrukh Habib said Pakistan had already completed 90 percent work of boarder fencing with Afghanistan while its Ministries of Interior and SAFRON were formulating policy framework regarding Afghan refugees, those wanted now to enter in our homeland after takeover of Taliban in Afghanistan.

Replying to a question, he said India was involved in subversive and terrorism activities against Pakistan.

