UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Always Play Positive Role For Peaceful Afghanistan: Andleeb Abbas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 08:44 PM

Pakistan always play positive role for peaceful Afghanistan: Andleeb Abbas

Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas Friday said that Pakistan always played its due and positive role for peace in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas Friday said that Pakistan always played its due and positive role for peace in Afghanistan.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the issue of Afghanistan was still unresolved even after millions of people killed so far.

The US had also fled away from the region after spending 20 years in Kabul, she added.

There was no favorite group or person in Afghanistan but Pakistan seeking political stability and peaceful environment in the neighbouring country.

Pakistan would extend its help for bringing all parties on the table of dialogue for sustainable peaceful.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul All From Million

Recent Stories

Key UN development forum's declaration vows to ove ..

51 seconds ago

Veteran TV actor Naila Jafrri passes away

18 minutes ago

For the first time in the world' history, Riasat-e ..

53 seconds ago

Countries with rule of law always made headways: P ..

55 seconds ago

Sharjah offers investors insights on new UAE Comme ..

31 minutes ago

Militants’ sleeper cells are waking up: ISPR

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.