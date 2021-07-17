Pakistan always play positive role for peaceful Afghanistan: Andleeb Abbas

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas Friday said that Pakistan always played its due and positive role for peace in Afghanistan.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the issue of Afghanistan was still unresolved even after millions of people killed so far.

The US had also fled away from the region after spending 20 years in Kabul, she added.

There was no favorite group or person in Afghanistan but Pakistan seeking political stability and peaceful environment in the neighbouring country.

Pakistan would extend its help for bringing all parties on the table of dialogue for sustainable peaceful.