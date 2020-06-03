UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Always Play Role For Peace: Dr Moeed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Pakistan always play role for peace: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yousaf on Wednesday said Pakistan wanted peace and always worked for it but anyone should not take it weakness of the country.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said India was violating international laws and human rights openly so international community should take notice of its inhuman acts.

He said Pakistan was ready to response in befitting manner if India committed any aggression against the country.

Dr Moeed Yousaf said Pakistan and international community were well aware about Indian atrocities which it was committing against Muslim and other minorities.

He said Indian forces were committing barbarism against innocent of the people of Occupied Kashmir and Indian forces were killing several Kashmiris on every day, adding Pakistan was bound of the international laws and human rights and wanted to resolve Kashmir issue according to United Nation (UN) resolutions.

India was escalating its all neighboring countries which was also a big threat for destruction of peace of the regional peace.

Replying to a question, he said India was playing double game with United States (US) and American were new about it.

He said Pakistan and China were on same page including Kashmir issue.

He said India had violated Shimla agreement as unilaterally.

