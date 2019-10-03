Pakistan always stands with Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom: Sobia Kamal

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary to Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit/Baltistan Sobia Kamal Khan Thursday called for immediate lifting of curfew from the locked-down Indian occupied valley of Kashmir, which India has turned into the largest prison on the planet for last 60 days.

She was talking to the media persons at the DHQ hospital after visiting the hospitalized quake victims.

She was accompanied by Federal Parliamentary Secretary Dr Nousheen Hameed, during visit to the earthquake-hit zone of the district to assess the gravity of the situation besides the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations in the affected areas.

Expressing solidarity and sympathies with the suffering people of the of Indian occupied Kashmir, Sobia said that our Kashmiri brethren and sisters were not alone in these hours of trial. "Their sacrifices would bear fruit and they will soon embrace with the blessing of freedom", she added.

Strongly condemning the reign of state terrorism and violence unleashed by the Indian occupation forces against the freedom-loving population of the occupied Jammu Kashmir state, the Parliamentary Secretary said that India had turned Kashmir into the largest prison of the world through heavy deployment of over 0.9 million of her occupation forces.

Pakistan, she said, will continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris just and principled struggle for freedom of the motherland from Indian yoke.

Expressing sympathies with the people of the deadly September 24 earthquake that badly shaken Mirpur and adjoining areas leaving 40 people dead and over 800 injured, Sobia Kamal said that the government of Pakistan will leave no stone unturned for the early completion of reconstruction and rehabilitation process in the calamity hit areas of Mirpur and Bhimbher districts of AJK.

She lauded the services of NDMA, AJK State Disaster Management Authority and Mirpur Division Administration for their ongoing swift services for bringing the life back to normal through the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations.

She said that the government have started works to assess the loss for onward executing and finalizing the reconstruction and rehabilitation process including the restoration of the infrastructure in the calamity-stricken areas on priority grounds.

Both the parliamentary secretaries went round various wards of the hospital and inquired about the recovery of those wounded in the earthquake.

Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Dr Farooq Noor apprised the Parliamentary Secretaries about the possible medical treatment and early recovery and rehabilitation of the injured. They prayed for the early recovery of all the patients in the hospital.

Earlier, both of the parliamentary secretaries attended a briefing at the Divisional Commissioner's office where the Commissioner Mirpur Division and Relief Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb, Deputy Commissioner Bhimbher Sardar Khalid Mahmood Khan, DC Mirpur Tahir Mumtaz and other senior officials apprised them of the losses and the ongoing relief and rehabilitation process in the quake-hit areas.