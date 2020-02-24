UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Always Stands With Oppressed Countries: Senator Mushahid Syed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 05:22 PM

Pakistan always stands with oppressed countries: Senator Mushahid Syed

Chairman, Senate Standing Committee for Foreign Affairs Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed Monday said that Pakistan always stood with the oppressed countries in the worl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ):Chairman, Senate Standing Committee for Foreign Affairs Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed Monday said that Pakistan always stood with the oppressed countries in the world.

He was addressing a seminar on "Together for Peace and Humanity, End to Ethnic Cleansing and Genocide" was jointly organized by the Department of International Relations of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and the embassy of Azerbaijan.

The seminar was also attended by the Ali Alizada, the ambassador of Azerbaijan, Sakib Foric, the ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, ambassadors and high commissioners of various Central Asian States, Middles East and Africa, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, former president Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Anwar Khan, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments and a large number of students.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, he said that Pakistan had no diplomatic relations with Armenia just because of genocide they commit in Nagorno-Karabakh and to support its brother country Azerbaijan.

In his argument, he further said that in Africa where Pakistan even did not have any interest but support Morroco on a principal stand.

While referring to Palestine, he stated that Pakistan always stood firm against the oppressor Israel.

In his address on the occasion the ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada said that Kashmir was close to our hearts and minds and his country was concerned about the human rights violations by the Indian Army in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said that Azerbaijan supported that Kashmir dispute must be resolved according to the United Nations Resolution and would support Pakistan's stance in that regard.

The ambassador said that his own country Azerbaijan was facing the same situation as Armenia had continued to illegally occupy around 20% of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territory including the region of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts.

He said that in February 1992, the whole Azerbaijan watched in horror as their TV screens showed the aftermath of a brutal killing: dead children, women and elderly people, mutilated bodies, frozen corpses scattered across the ground.

This shocking footage was taken at the site of the Khojaly massacre the worst war crime in the Nagorno-Karabakh war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and one of the worst in modern European history.

At least 613 Azerbaijani civilians, including over 200 women and children, were ruthlessly killed.

He thanked Pakistan for support on this issue and applauded the role of Pakistan Army in war against terror in recent era.

The Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sakib Foric also addressed and highlighted his country's war time era and praised Pakistan for its support Bosnia on international fronts.

At the end, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim thanked all the participants and presented shields among the dignitaries.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Dead Resolution Senate Occupied Kashmir World Army United Nations Israel Palestine Mushahid Hussain Syed Armenia Same Azerbaijan Bosnia And Herzegovina SITE Azad Jammu And Kashmir February Women National University TV All Asia

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Kuwait Emir on National D ..

8 minutes ago

Number of People Injured in Two Earthquakes in Nor ..

3 minutes ago

Seoul worst hit as Asia markets plunge on virus wo ..

1 minute ago

44 held over violation of ban on kite-flying in Si ..

3 minutes ago

Courts orders NAB for provision of supplementary r ..

1 minute ago

Mainly dry weather likely in most parts during nex ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.