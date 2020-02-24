Pakistan always stands with oppressed countries: Senator Mushahid Syed

Chairman, Senate Standing Committee for Foreign Affairs Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed Monday said that Pakistan always stood with the oppressed countries in the worl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ):Chairman, Senate Standing Committee for Foreign Affairs Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed Monday said that Pakistan always stood with the oppressed countries in the world.

He was addressing a seminar on "Together for Peace and Humanity, End to Ethnic Cleansing and Genocide" was jointly organized by the Department of International Relations of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and the embassy of Azerbaijan.

The seminar was also attended by the Ali Alizada, the ambassador of Azerbaijan, Sakib Foric, the ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, ambassadors and high commissioners of various Central Asian States, Middles East and Africa, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, former president Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Anwar Khan, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments and a large number of students.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, he said that Pakistan had no diplomatic relations with Armenia just because of genocide they commit in Nagorno-Karabakh and to support its brother country Azerbaijan.

In his argument, he further said that in Africa where Pakistan even did not have any interest but support Morroco on a principal stand.

While referring to Palestine, he stated that Pakistan always stood firm against the oppressor Israel.

In his address on the occasion the ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada said that Kashmir was close to our hearts and minds and his country was concerned about the human rights violations by the Indian Army in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said that Azerbaijan supported that Kashmir dispute must be resolved according to the United Nations Resolution and would support Pakistan's stance in that regard.

The ambassador said that his own country Azerbaijan was facing the same situation as Armenia had continued to illegally occupy around 20% of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territory including the region of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts.

He said that in February 1992, the whole Azerbaijan watched in horror as their TV screens showed the aftermath of a brutal killing: dead children, women and elderly people, mutilated bodies, frozen corpses scattered across the ground.

This shocking footage was taken at the site of the Khojaly massacre the worst war crime in the Nagorno-Karabakh war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and one of the worst in modern European history.

At least 613 Azerbaijani civilians, including over 200 women and children, were ruthlessly killed.

He thanked Pakistan for support on this issue and applauded the role of Pakistan Army in war against terror in recent era.

The Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sakib Foric also addressed and highlighted his country's war time era and praised Pakistan for its support Bosnia on international fronts.

At the end, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim thanked all the participants and presented shields among the dignitaries.