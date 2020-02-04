UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Always Stands With Their Kashmiri Brethren: Chief Minister Adviser

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:39 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab Malik Umer Farooq, MPA, has said that Pakistanis always stand with Kashmiri brethren in every hour of trial, as the relation between Pakistan and Kashmir is of blood and soul

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab Malik Umer Farooq, MPA, has said that Pakistanis always stand with Kashmiri brethren in every hour of trial, as the relation between Pakistan and Kashmir is of blood and soul.

In his message on the Kashmir Day, he said that Pakistan would never leave Kashmiris alone.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved himself the real ambassador of Kashmir by highlighting the issue at all national and international forums.

He said that the international conscience was in deep slumber over gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. He said that Pakistan could not stay away from the situation going on in held Kashmir. He said that India inflicted a lot of atrocities and aggression against three generations of Kashmiris and the world should take notice of it.

