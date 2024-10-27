Pakistan always stood with Kashmiris in struggle against occupied forces: Anwar ul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Kashmir Affairs Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq on Sunday said that Pakistan always stood with Kashmiri brothers in their right to self-determination and just struggle against the occupied forces.

In his message on the occasion of Black Day of Kashmir being observed on 27th of October 2024, he said that despite resolving the Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions, India once again violating international laws, revoked the special status of Kashmir in 2019.

"Today, we as a nation along with the government reaffirm our commitment to keep raising at the International level the brutalities of Indian forces against the innocent people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)", he adding, "We will force the international communities to play their vital role in ending the illegal occupation of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK)".