Pakistan Always Stood With Kashmiris Till Their Freedom: Dr.Moeed

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan always stood with Kashmiris till their freedom: Dr.Moeed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yousuf Tuesday said Pakistan would always stood with the Kashmiris till their freedom.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the objective to present this map was to present Pakistani stance before the entire world.

He said Indian government produced a ridiculous map of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIIOK), adding India had also violated the Simla agreement.

He said Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the United Nations (UN) resolutions which were passed in favour of the Kashmiri people.

