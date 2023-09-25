Open Menu

Pakistan Always Stood With Palestinians: Caretaker FM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2023 | 02:49 PM

Pakistan always stood with Palestinians: Caretaker FM

Jalil Abbas Jillani says he renewed Pakistan’s call for an independent State of Palestine, based on pre-67 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said on Monday that Pakistan always stood with Palestinian brothers and sisters and would continue to do so.

In a tweet, the Foreign Minister said in his statement at UN General Assembly, he renewed Pakistan’s call for an independent State of Palestine, based on pre-67 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Jilani said this is in our national interest.

