Pakistan always stood with Palestinians: Caretaker FM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said on Monday that Pakistan always stood with Palestinian brothers and sisters and would continue to do so.

In a tweet, the Foreign Minister said in his statement at UN General Assembly, he renewed Pakistan’s call for an independent State of Palestine, based on pre-67 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Jilani said this is in our national interest.