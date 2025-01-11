Open Menu

Pakistan Always Values Its Relationship With UK: Naqvi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 11, 2025 | 04:15 PM

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi

UK Ambassador Jane Marriot says the UK desires to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in diverse sectors

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said Pakistan always valued its longstanding relationship with the UK.

Talking to British High Commissioner Jane Marriott in Islamabad, he said Pakistani nation and security forces have rendered immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

He said our brave people have confronted and continue to confront the scourge of terrorism with determination.

Mohsin Naqvi said protection of the lives and property of the people is the government's top priority.

The Interior Minister said no action is being taken against any foreign citizen with valid legal documentation.

The British High Commissioner said the United Kingdom desired to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in diverse sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan UK Islamabad Interior Minister United Kingdom Government Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: N ..

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi

11 seconds ago
 12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer acci ..

12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident

9 minutes ago
 PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Di ..

PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category

23 minutes ago
 Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kick ..

Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai

45 minutes ago
 UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's to ..

UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism

45 minutes ago
 Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during ..

Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during workout accident

1 hour ago
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

1 hour ago
 JUI-F chief criticizes establishment, rejects nego ..

JUI-F chief criticizes establishment, rejects negotiations

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation

Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches LHC for bail in eight cases ..

Imran Khan approaches LHC for bail in eight cases related to May 9 incidents

2 hours ago
 Chinese Consulate announces six events to celebrat ..

Chinese Consulate announces six events to celebrate Chinese New Year in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Coal mine gas explosion kills 4 labourers in Pakis ..

Coal mine gas explosion kills 4 labourers in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan