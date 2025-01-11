Pakistan Always Values Its Relationship With UK: Naqvi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 11, 2025 | 04:15 PM
UK Ambassador Jane Marriot says the UK desires to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in diverse sectors
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said Pakistan always valued its longstanding relationship with the UK.
Talking to British High Commissioner Jane Marriott in Islamabad, he said Pakistani nation and security forces have rendered immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.
He said our brave people have confronted and continue to confront the scourge of terrorism with determination.
Mohsin Naqvi said protection of the lives and property of the people is the government's top priority.
The Interior Minister said no action is being taken against any foreign citizen with valid legal documentation.
The British High Commissioner said the United Kingdom desired to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in diverse sectors.
