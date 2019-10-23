Pakistan ambassador-designate presents credentials to President of European Council in Brussels

Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Zaheer A. Janjua presented credentials for the European Union and European Atomic Energy Community, to President of European Council Donald Tusk, in Brussels on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Zaheer A. Janjua presented credentials for the European Union and European Atomic Energy Community, to President of European Council Donald Tusk, in Brussels on Wednesday.

Ambassador Janjua conveyed greetings and best wishes from President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan. President Tusk reciprocated and extended best wishes for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Pakistan, a message received here from Brussels said.

During his separate meeting with President Tusk, Ambassador Janjua stated that "Pakistan highly values its relationship with the European Union and considered it a strategic partner".

He added that relationship between the two sides would further strengthen under the framework of all-encompassing Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan.

� The Ambassador also briefed President Tusk on the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

He urged the EU to take a strong position and impress upon India to improve the situation in IOJK. The threats to regional peace and stability posed by Indian actions were also highlighted. Developments related to the Afghan Peace Process were also discussed.