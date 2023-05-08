UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Ambassador-designate To KSA Urges For Diversification Of Products

Pakistan Ambassador-designate to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia(KSA) Ahmed Haroon on Monday, urged the business community to adopt value addition and diversification in products to enhance exports

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ambassador-designate to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia(KSA) Ahmed Haroon on Monday, urged the business community to adopt value addition and diversification in products to enhance exports.

He expressed these remarks during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

Ahmed said that Pakistan's bilateral trade with Saudi Arabia was close to two billion Dollars and last year Pakistan's exports to Saudi Arabia were only four hundred and twenty million dollars.

He said that Pakistan exports rice, fruits and household goods to Saudi Arabia and urged businessmen to focus on value addition and non-traditional sectors such as IT services.

The Ambassador-designate said that with rapid social and economic changes taking place in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan's skilled people will have to improve their profile through certification and skills so that they can get priority compared to neighbouring countries.

He assured that information about joint ventures and investment opportunities will be shared with the Chamber.

On the occasion, the President of the Chamber Saqib Rafiq briefed the ambassador-designate about the ongoing activities and future programs of the Chamber.

He said that Pakistan has deep and friendly relations with Saudi Arabia, and the exchange of information was necessary to increase opportunities for mutual trade.

He said that the Rawalpindi Chamber is willing to take a trade delegation to Saudi Arabia and was in touch with the embassy in this regard.

