Open Menu

Pakistan Ambassador In UAE Inquires Health Of Pakistani Patients Injured In A Factory Fire

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Pakistan Ambassador in UAE inquires health of Pakistani patients injured in a factory fire

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Thursday visited Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) in Abu Dhabi to see the Pakistani patients who were injured in a factory fire in Ajman in February 2024

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Thursday visited Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) in Abu Dhabi to see the Pakistani patients who were injured in a factory fire in Ajman in February 2024.

"By the grace of Almighty Allah, these patients have now recovered and will be transported to Pakistan soon," he said.

Ambassador Tirmizi personally visited each patient, conveying his best wishes and prayers for their complete recovery and assured them of the Pakistan Mission’s commitment to facilitate their transportation to Pakistan.

Ambassador Tirmizi also met with the doctors and paramedical staff at SSMC.

He expressed his gratitude to the SSMC team for their tireless efforts in treating these severe burn cases around the clock.

In recognition of their professionalism and dedicated efforts, the Ambassador presented appreciation letters to doctors and paramedical staff. He also conveyed thanks to the UAE government for all possible support.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Fire UAE Ajman Abu Dhabi February All Government Best

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2024: US opt to bowl first against P ..

T20 World Cup 2024: US opt to bowl first against Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Spain joins S. Africa's Gaza case at UN top court

Spain joins S. Africa's Gaza case at UN top court

8 minutes ago
 UNHCR reviews Afghan refugee situation, opens girl ..

UNHCR reviews Afghan refugee situation, opens girls' school in Loralai

8 minutes ago
 Pishin DC directs Food Authority to halt tainted m ..

Pishin DC directs Food Authority to halt tainted meat supply

8 minutes ago
 FBR Commissioner pledges to address tax issues

FBR Commissioner pledges to address tax issues

8 minutes ago
 Govt raises wheat procurement target by 40 per cen ..

Govt raises wheat procurement target by 40 per cent this year: Minister for Law ..

5 minutes ago
SNGPL disconnects seven more meters over violation

SNGPL disconnects seven more meters over violation

26 minutes ago
 President stresses for strengthening food safety s ..

President stresses for strengthening food safety systems

26 minutes ago
 Meeting stresses ban on polythene bags

Meeting stresses ban on polythene bags

5 minutes ago
 PAF issues Eid ul-Azha advisory: Proper disposal o ..

PAF issues Eid ul-Azha advisory: Proper disposal of animal remains crucial for f ..

26 minutes ago
 Govt to give subsidies for transport, food, agricu ..

Govt to give subsidies for transport, food, agriculture sectors in budget

26 minutes ago
 Biden warns democracy 'at risk' as leaders mark D- ..

Biden warns democracy 'at risk' as leaders mark D-Day

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan