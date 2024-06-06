- Home
Pakistan Ambassador In UAE Inquires Health Of Pakistani Patients Injured In A Factory Fire
Published June 06, 2024
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Thursday visited Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) in Abu Dhabi to see the Pakistani patients who were injured in a factory fire in Ajman in February 2024.
"By the grace of Almighty Allah, these patients have now recovered and will be transported to Pakistan soon," he said.
Ambassador Tirmizi personally visited each patient, conveying his best wishes and prayers for their complete recovery and assured them of the Pakistan Mission’s commitment to facilitate their transportation to Pakistan.
Ambassador Tirmizi also met with the doctors and paramedical staff at SSMC.
He expressed his gratitude to the SSMC team for their tireless efforts in treating these severe burn cases around the clock.
In recognition of their professionalism and dedicated efforts, the Ambassador presented appreciation letters to doctors and paramedical staff. He also conveyed thanks to the UAE government for all possible support.
