Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House for official photograph with President Biden

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 15, 2022 | 11:31 AM
The US President and the Ambassador hold brief conversation on building a strong basis for moving the US-Pakistan ties forward.
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June15th,2022) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Sardar Masood Khan, visited the White House to meet and greet President Joe Biden and have an official photograph with him.
According to a statementissued by Pakistani embassy, the event is an established tradition for newly appointed envoys.
During the ceremony, the US President and the Ambassador had a brief conversation on building a strong basis for moving the US-Pakistan ties forward.