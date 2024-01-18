Pakistan ambassador meets head of Zimbabwean state broadcaster board

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Zimbabwe Murad Baseer on Thursday met with Chairperson of Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation board Helliate Rushwaya.

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation is the national broadcaster responsible for bringing news, entertainment, education and information.

In the meeting, they exchanged ideas for meaningful cultural cooperation between the official media of both countries, the ambassador wrote on his X account.