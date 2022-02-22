UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Ambassador Meets Ukrainian Envoy Ahead Of PM Khan’s Visit To Moscow  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2022 | 12:03 PM

Deputy Foreign Minister Dzheppar says Mr. Israel Khokhar expressed support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2022) Pakistan 's Ambassador retired Major General Noel Israel Khokhar met with Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar.

Taking to Twitter, Deputy Foreign Minister Dzheppar said that Mr. Israel Khokhar expressed support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. She expressed her gratitude to Pakistan for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The meeting took place just a day ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Moscow this week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This is the first such trip by a Pakistani leader in two decades.

The two-day visit, starting on Wednesday, was planned before the current crisis over Ukraine.

"Leaders from both sides will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation during the meeting of the summit ," the foreign office said in a statement on Monday. The Foreign Minister said that Khan and Putin would discuss issues including the situation in Afghanistan.

Ties between Pakistan and Russia were minimal for years as Islamabad sided with the United States in the Cold War and was given Major Non-NATO Ally status by Washington after U.S. forces invaded Afghanistan in 2001.

On Monday, the Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.

A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk after Putin formally recognised the breakaway regions and ordered the deployment of Russian forces to "keep the peace".

About five tanks were seen in a column on the edge of Donetsk and two more in another part of town, a Reuters reporter said. No insignia were visible on the vehicles.

Putin's announcement drew U.S. and European condemnation and vows of new sanctions although it was unclear whether it was Putin's first major step toward a full-scale offensive in Ukraine that Western governments have warned about for weeks.

