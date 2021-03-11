Pakistan Ambassador, Nigerian Minister discuss bilateral cooperation

Pakistan's Ambassador to Niger Ahmed Ali Sirohey on Thursday received Nigerian Minister of Youth Entrepreneurship and Mining Boureima Souleymane in Niamey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Niger Ahmed Ali Sirohey on Thursday received Nigerian Minister of Youth Entrepreneurship and Mining Boureima Souleymane in Niamey.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed various areas of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Niger, with special focus on cooperation in the field of mining and opportunities for THE youth, said a press release issued by the Embassy of Pakistan in Niamey.

Minister Boureima Souleymane informed the Ambassador about the composition of the prospective Nigerien delegation to Pakistan.

He highlighted that exchange of visits would enhance bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment in both countries. He stated that as Niger had huge potential in the field of mining i.e. gold, iron, phosphate and other minerals, doors were open for Pakistani investors in mining. Ambassador Sirohey assured full assistance and cooperation for enhancing trade and commercial relations between the two countries.