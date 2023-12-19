Open Menu

Pakistan Ambassador Presents Letter Of Credence To Iranian FM

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Pakistan Ambassador presents letter of credence to Iranian FM

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Mudassir Tipu on Tuesday presented a copy of his “letter of credence” to Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Amir Abdollahian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Mudassir Tipu on Tuesday presented a copy of his “letter of credence” to Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Amir Abdollahian.

During the audience with the foreign minister, Ambassador Muhammad Mudassir Tipu conveyed the greetings and desire from the leadership of Pakistan to further strengthen brotherly and historic ties between the two countries and work together for regional peace and stability, a press release said.

The ambassador condemned the Rask terrorist attack and expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Iranian officials.

He also appreciated the role of Iran over Gaza conflict and mobilizing of the international support.

The Iranian foreign minister welcomed the ambassador and assured his support during his tenure in Tehran and hoped that the relations between the countries which were rooted in common culture and traditions would touch new heights during his assignment in Tehran.

Ambassador Tipu expressed gratitude to the foreign minister.

