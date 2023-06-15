Pakistan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia applauds Makkah Route Initiative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Kingdom Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq, commended the Makkah Road Initiative and the strong fraternal relations between the two countries.

"The Makkah Road Initiative is an affirmation of the Kingdom's commitment to ensuring the best possible Hajj experience for all pilgrims", Farooq said in an interview with Saudi Press Agency.

He also conveyed his thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and to His Royal Highness the Crown Prince for harnessing all efforts to support this significant initiative which ensures that pilgrims enjoy a seamless and comfortable journey.

Farooq stressed that the Kingdom and Pakistan should further cooperate and work jointly to achieve common goals and boost the long-term friendship the two countries enjoy.