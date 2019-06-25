Pakistan among 15 world countries with old person population over 10 million

Pakistan is among one of the 15 countries in the world with an old person population of over 10 million, projected to rise to 44 million by 2050 as the country's senior citizen population group reckons 12.5 million men and women

Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with the British Council and HelpAge International launched a unique and comprehensive report on the status of aged persons in Pakistan on Tuesday, said a press release.

The report, Moving from the Margins: Promoting and Protecting the Rights of Older Person in Pakistan had been commissioned by the British Council and authored by Professor Asghar Zaidi, Senior Fellow at the University of Oxford and Professor of Social Gerontology at Seoul National University in Korea.

It said that there was an urgent need in the country for socio-economic policies, legislation and programs that safeguard the rights of older people.

The report delves deep into the current state of human rights of the elderly people in the country.

It had discussed the possible drivers that affect the subgroups of Pakistani elderly along with the policies and programmes that Pakistan required to be considered for better interventions.

This was the first study on the state of older women and men in Pakistan using a human rights lens.

Key policy recommendations for the protection of rights of older persons included in the study highlight the need to Improving access to economic opportunities, facilitating access to health, expanding and simplifying pension provisions and establishing leadership for aging.

Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights, Rabiya Javeri Agha, addressed the launching ceremony and noted, "While Pakistan's culture and religion gives deference to the elderly; changing demographics, industrialisation, rising inflation, urban-rural migration, are seeing a shift to more independent ways of living, shrinking family structures and a slow deterioration of inter-generational ties and thus the treatment of elderly." She was pleased to announce that this would be remedied at the earliest.

"We have already drafted a bill at Federal level which is currently under review and will be introducing it very soon.

"This research and its findings have been truly valuable and will continue to be so when designing policies and programme initiatives at both the federal and provincial level." Speaking on the occasion, Rosemary Hilhorst Country Director British Council said, "We need to create an age friendly environment and need to address this issue by working together in order to improve access to economic opportunities for all, regardless of age." Andrew Zerzen Lead Partner and Director education, British Council said, "The youth of today will be a part of the older persons population and we need to act now to protect their rights".

Subsequent to the launch, a round-table of key stakeholders met to discuss policy options in light of the report.