UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Among 18 Countries Participating In Oman Food, Hospitality Exhibition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:16 PM

Pakistan among 18 countries participating in Oman Food, Hospitality exhibition

Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries Dr Hamad bin Saeed Al-Awfi alongwith Sayyid Khalid bin Hamed bin Hamoud Al Busaidi Chairman Oman Expo inaugurated the 14th Food and Hospitality Exhibition in Oman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries Dr Hamad bin Saeed Al-Awfi alongwith Sayyid Khalid bin Hamed bin Hamoud Al Busaidi Chairman Oman Expo inaugurated the 14th Food and Hospitality Exhibition in Oman.

Charge de Affairs besides other notables was the 'guest of honour ' at the inaugural session of the event and Pakistan was also among the 18th countries participating in the exhibition, said a message received here.

The Exhibition being the biggest Expo of Oman for food and hospitality sector commenced on October 14 and would end on October 16 at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, Muscat.

The exhibition aimed to provide participating companies with opportunities to explore the potential of local market and enhance their businesses in Oman by having B2B meetings with other counterparts.

Companies displaying individual stands at the exhibition hail from different countries which include Pakistan, Jordan, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, USA, Iran, UAE, Indonesia, Turkey, South Africa, Ukraine, Cyprus, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Palestine, Tunisia, India and Oman.

Almost, ten Pakistani Companies were taking part in the exhibition in collaboration with the trade development authority of Pakistan and Pakistan Embassy in Muscat.

The companies include Toba Rice Mills, Karmanwala International, Rice Masters, Baba Farid Rice Mills, Silver Lake Food Products Ltd, Maqsood Flour and General Mills, Mohammad Hashmi Tajir Sumra, Marhaba Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Pakistan Electronic Beam Irradiation Pvt Ltd and Z.G Traders.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Bangladesh Palestine Ukraine Iran Turkey Agriculture UAE Oman Muscat Hail Indonesia Belgium Tunisia South Africa Saudi Arabia Cyprus Vietnam October Silver Market Event From Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

The Carlyle Group completes acquisition of shareho ..

36 minutes ago

ADNOC and Gazprom Neft Sign Strategic Framework Ag ..

36 minutes ago

Allottees of cooperative housing societies to be g ..

4 minutes ago

3 civilians martyred, three others injured in unpr ..

4 minutes ago

Russian President departs UAE

51 minutes ago

No layoffs despite slowdown: says IMC

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.