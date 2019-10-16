Pakistan among 18 countries participating in Oman food, hospitality expo

Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries Dr Hamad bin Saeed Al-Awfi along with Sayyid Khalid bin Hamed bin Hamoud Al Busaidi Chairman of Oman Expo inaugurated the 14th Food and Hospitality Exhibition in Oman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries Dr Hamad bin Saeed Al-Awfi along with Sayyid Khalid bin Hamed bin Hamoud Al Busaidi Chairman of Oman Expo inaugurated the 14th Food and Hospitality Exhibition in Oman

Charge de Affairs besides other notables was the 'guest of honour ' at the inaugural session of the event and Pakistan was also among the 18th countries participating in the exhibition, a message received here Wednesday said.

The exhibition being the biggest expo of Oman for food and hospitality sector commenced on October 14, and would end on October 16 at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, Muscat.

The exhibition aimed to provide participating companies with opportunities to explore the potential of local market and enhance their businesses in Oman by having B2B meetings with other counterparts.

Companies displaying individual stands at the exhibition hail from different countries which include Pakistan, Jordan, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, USA, Iran, UAE, Indonesia, Turkey, South Africa, Ukraine, Cyprus, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Palestine, Tunisia, India and Oman.

Almost, ten Pakistani Companies were taking part in the exhibition in collaboration with the trade development authority of Pakistan and Pakistan Embassy in Muscat.

The companies include Toba Rice Mills, Karmanwala International, Rice Masters, Baba Farid Rice Mills, Silver Lake Food Products Ltd, Maqsood Flour and General Mills, Mohammad Hashmi Tajir Sumra, Marhaba Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Pakistan Electronic Beam Irradiation Pvt Ltd and ZG Traders.