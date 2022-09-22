'Pakistan among hardest hit country confronting worst climatic disaster'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Thursday said that Pakistan was among the hardest hit country in the world confronted with worst ever climatic induced disaster crippling the fragile economy because of the emissions produced by the rich countries.

Addressing a seminar on "Pakistan and Response of Leading Emitters", he said that around the world, 2022 has been the year of climate catastrophe including drought, floods, mega fires and typhoons.

The recent flash floods in the country and its large scale destruction opened the eyes of the whole world which is bigger global wake up call, he said adding that one third of Pakistan was submerged wiping out hundreds of villages from the map snatching livelihood from poor strata of the society and rendering millions homeless.

He said that the costs of floods in the country was enormous to the tune of more than $30 billion and coming months it will increase hunger,disease, poverty and other social complications. He said rich countries should bear their fare share of the attributable costs of climate adaptation, emergency response and recovery in countries that played a little to none role in causing today's calamities.