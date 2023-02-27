Pakistan among largest IT exporting countries: Shahadat Awan

Minister of State for Law, Shahadat Awan on Monday told the Lower House of the Parliament that Pakistan was among the top countries of the world in terms of IT products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Law, Shahadat Awan on Monday told the Lower House of the Parliament that Pakistan was among the top countries of the world in terms of IT products.

Responding to the query of MNA, Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto on total information technology (IT) sector exports and growth constraints, the Law Minister said the answers to her queries were presented in detail.

However, the mover of the question expressed her discontent on no replies to three parts of her questions.

Shahadat Awan said the IT exports in the past four years were mainly 57% to the US, 7.95% to the UK, 6.56% to UAE, and 4.

79% to Singapore.

He added that IT exports comprised of 37% of the total of the country's exports.

Commenting on the constraints hindering exports, he said our policies had inconsistencies, taxation issues, banking problems, lack of human resource, limited access to capital and international banking channels were impeding our way to increased exports whereas there was also a need to ease travelling for the sector.

He mentioned that the country had achieved it's target of $2.6 billion in lieu of IT and ITeS export remittances. "However, for future projections of growth in IT sector, the God Almighty is all knowing and I cannot comment on that," he said.